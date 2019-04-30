Soroka (2-1) gave up one run on four hits with one walk while striking out eight through six innings to earn the win over the Padres on Monday.

Although Soroka only induced eight swinging strikes, he got 22 called strikes on his way to eight strikeouts and his second win. The 21-year-old was efficient, pitching six innings on only 81 pitches. He has yet to allow more than one earned run in a start and has a 1.62 ERA through three outings this season. Soroka will get his next start Saturday in Miami.