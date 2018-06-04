Braves' Mike Soroka: Unlikely for activation until mid-June
Soroka (shoulder) is expected to make two more minor-league rehab starts and isn't on track to return from the 10-day disabled list until June 16 at the earliest, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.
Soroka, who was placed on the DL after experiencing right shoulder inflammation following his May 12 start against the Marlins, completed his first rehab outing Friday, tossing 45 pitches in 3.2 perfect innings. Despite that stellar showing, Soroka will still need to build up his stamina in the minors a little more before the Braves are comfortable slotting him back into the big-league rotation. Soroka is scheduled to move his assignment to Triple-A Gwinnett on Wednesday for his second rehab start, with the 20-year-old likely to throw around 60 pitches in the appearance.
More News
-
Braves' Mike Soroka: Perfect in Friday's rehab start•
-
Braves' Mike Soroka: Rehab start set for Friday•
-
Braves' Mike Soroka: Rehab schedule outlined•
-
Braves' Mike Soroka: Needs rehab start•
-
Braves' Mike Soroka: Set to throw bullpen this week•
-
Braves' Mike Soroka: Scratched from start, placed on DL•
