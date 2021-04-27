Soroka (shoulder) isn't expected to return from the injured list until June, Jon Morosi of MLB Network reports.
Just as he appeared to be nearing the finish line in his recovery from the ruptured Achilles' tendon he sustained last summer, Soroka saw shut down from his throwing program earlier this month after experiencing shoulder discomfort. Soroka should resume playing catch in the near future after a recent MRI cleared him of any structural damage to his shoulder, but he'll still need to essentially complete a spring-training throwing progression all over again following his shutdown. Since Soroka is still more than a month away from making his debut, he might be tough to justify holding in leagues with limited reserve and IL spots.