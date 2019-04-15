The Braves no longer appear to be considering promoting Soroka from Triple-A Gwinnett to make a spot start Thursday against the Diamondbacks or Friday against the Indians, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.

There was some thought the Braves might want to build in an extra day of rest for their rotation members this week, but the team will instead use Monday's off-day as a means of keeping all five hurlers on their normal pitching schedules. As a result, Soroka should make his third start for Gwinnett on Wednesday, while the two new rotation additions at the big-league level -- Touki Toussaint and Mike Foltynewicz (elbow) -- line up for turns Thursday against the Diamondbacks and Saturday against the Indians, respectively.