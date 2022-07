Soroka (Achilles/knee) is an unlikely option to return until at least September, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.

Soroka has yet to launch his rehab assignment and manager Brian Snitker said Friday that he doesn't start considering a player's return until they get deeper into their assignments, likely making him a non-option until at least September. The right-hander will certainly need a multiple-outing rehab assignment following multiple Achilles tears.