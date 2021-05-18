Soroka will be reevaluated in 2-to-4 weeks after undergoing a "cleanout" procedure on his Achilles tendon Monday, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports. "I guess everything went well, but it'll be [up to] a month before they know if everything takes and how he'll be," manager Brian Snitker said Monday.

Until the right-hander gets reevaluated and is deemed to be back on track in his recovery, there will be no clear timetable for his return to the Atlanta rotation. The best-case scenario for Soroka at this point would likely have him back on the roster following the All-Star break, but if he has any further setbacks, he could wind up losing the entire campaign.