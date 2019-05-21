Soroka (5-1) fired eight innings Monday, allowing a run on two hits while taking the win over the Giants. He yielded a homer and struck out seven.

Aside from Brandon Crawford's solo shot in the sixth inning, Soroka absolutely dominated the Giants' lineup. His eight-inning outing was a career high, but oddly enough, his season ERA actually went up after Monday. The 21-year-old rookie is sporting a 1.01 ERA and 41:14 K:BB across 44.2 frames. Soroka will take the mound in St. Louis on Saturday.