Manager Brian Snitker said Soroka (shoulder) is scheduled to resume throwing Thursday, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.

Soroka has been dealing with shoulder soreness and hasn't thrown since Friday, though he's ready to jump back into a throwing program after taking some time off to rest and recover. The right-hander's rookie season was cut short due to a different shoulder issue, so the Braves figure to proceed cautiously with Soroka as spring training progresses. He's expected to return to game action at some point later in spring training, though it's unclear when exactly that will happen, leaving his status for Opening Day up in the air.

