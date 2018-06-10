Braves' Mike Soroka: Will start Wednesday
Soroka (shoulder) will return from the disabled list to start Wednesday's game against the Mets, David O'Brien of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Soroka has made two minor-league rehab starts, tossing 4.1 innings (73 pitches) for Triple-A Gwinnett last Wednesday. The 20-year-old was expected to make an additional rehab start for Gwinnett, but will instead have a pitch limit of 85-to-90 in his return to the big leagues Wednesday.
More News
-
Braves' Mike Soroka: Fans seven in Wednesday's rehab start•
-
Braves' Mike Soroka: Unlikely for activation until mid-June•
-
Braves' Mike Soroka: Perfect in Friday's rehab start•
-
Braves' Mike Soroka: Rehab start set for Friday•
-
Braves' Mike Soroka: Rehab schedule outlined•
-
Braves' Mike Soroka: Needs rehab start•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball: Dealing with Darvish
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Fantasy baseball, Week 12: Fade Santana
Chris Towers says you should target Leonys Martin, fade Domingo Santana
-
Top sleeper hitters for Week 12
Which teams have the best and worst matchups Week 12 (June 11-17). Our Scott White says if...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 12
In a season with more off days, streaming two-start pitchers is becoming a harder strategy...
-
Injury reaction: Ohtani hits the DL
With Shohei Ohtani hitting the DL, Chris Towers looks for replacements and considers the talented...
-
Podcast: Pick up Pederson?
Getting you ready for the upcoming scoring period with a look at two-start pitchers and the...