Soroka (shoulder) will return from the disabled list to start Wednesday's game against the Mets, David O'Brien of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Soroka has made two minor-league rehab starts, tossing 4.1 innings (73 pitches) for Triple-A Gwinnett last Wednesday. The 20-year-old was expected to make an additional rehab start for Gwinnett, but will instead have a pitch limit of 85-to-90 in his return to the big leagues Wednesday.