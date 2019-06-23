Braves' Mike Soroka: X-rays come back clean
X-rays on Soroka's forearm came back negative, 680 The Fan Atlanta reports.
Soroka exited Sunday's game against the Nationals after getting hit by a pitch on the right forearm, though early indications are that the young hurler escaped with a bruise. "It feels like a bruise," Soroka told 680 The Fan Atlanta. "I've been hit by enough pucks, baseballs in my lifetime to know the aftermath. It's just a bruise." Despite the good news, it remains to be seen whether Soroka will be able to make his next start on schedule. According to manager Brian Snitker, more should be known after the right-hander gets a chance to play catch in a couple of days. Prior to exiting, the 21-year-old allowed one hit and recorded one strikeout across two scoreless frames.
