Soroka (8-1) allowed three runs on six hits with two strikeouts and one walk across six innings while earning a victory against the Mets on Monday.

The 21-year-old has been giving up more runs this month, but he continues to rack up wins. He is 3-0 with a 4.32 ERA in June. It helps that the Braves offense is absolutely on fire and has scored at least seven runs in each of his last four outings. Overall, Soroka is 8-1 with a 2.12 ERA, .201 batting average against, 0.98 WHIP and 62 strikeouts in 76.1 innings. He will face the Nationals on the road in his next start Sunday.