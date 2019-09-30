Braves' Mike Soroka: Yields three runs
Soroka allowed three runs on seven hits and two walks over five innings Sunday, striking out seven batters in the loss to the Mets. He did not factor in the decision.
All three runs allowed by Soroka came in the first inning, including a two-run shot by J.D. Davis. The 22-year-old may have been in the conversation for NL Rookie of the Year if not for Pete Alonso's season-long slugfest. He finishes the season with a stellar 2.68 ERA and 142:41 K:BB across 174.2 innings.
