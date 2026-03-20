Braves' Mike Yastrzemski: Battling pink eye
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Yastrzemski is dealing with pink eye but is expected to be back in the lineup in the next couple of days, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.
Yastrzemski will be temporarily sidelined while he deals with pink eye. The issue is expected to be resolved in time for Opening Day, though. Yastrzemski is slated to serve on the strong side of a platoon in left field.
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