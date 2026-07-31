Braves' Mike Yastrzemski: Belts first homer since break

Yastrzemski went 1-for-2 with a two-run home run in Thursday's win over the Nationals.

Getting the start in left field and batting eighth, Yastrzemski tied the game at 3-3 when he got hold of a hanging curveball from Jake Irvin in the fifth inning and drove it into the right-field seats. Yastrzemski hadn't gone yard since July 9, but he'd seen just 20 plate appearances in nine games between homers as he tries to hang onto a consistent spot in the lineup against right-handed pitching. Through 54 PAs in July, the 35-year-old has managed a .239/.333/.478 slash line with three of his seven home runs on the season, and 11 of his 30 RBI.