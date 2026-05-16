Yastrzemski went 1-for-2 with an RBI double during Atlanta's 3-2 extra-inning win against the Red Sox on Friday.

Yastrzemski pinch-hit for Jose Azocar in the seventh inning and struck out, but the former made up for it in the 10th with an RBI double that brought home the winning run. Yastrzemski is slashing .221/.286/.311 with one home run and 11 RBI across 133 plate appearances this season.