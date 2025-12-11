Yastrzemski signed a two-year, $23 million contract with Atlanta on Wednesday, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports.

Yastrzemski's new deal also includes a club option for the 2028 season. The 35-year-old outfielder got off to a slow start in 2025 but found new life after being sent to Kansas City at the trade deadline, slashing .237/.339/.500 across 186 plate appearances with the Royals. His late-season surge will grant him a multi-year commitment from Atlanta, where the presence of Ronald Acuna in right field could force Yastrzemski to spend more time in left against right-handed starters while Jurickson Profar takes on a DH role. Michael Siani was designated for assignment in a corresponding move.