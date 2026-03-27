Braves' Mike Yastrzemski: Sitting against southpaw
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Yastrzemski is absent from the lineup for Friday's opener against the Royals.
The left-handed-hitting Yastrzemski could start against some left-handed hurlers, but he'll begin his Atlanta tenure on the bench as the Royals send ace southpaw Cole Ragans to the hill. Eli White will grab the start in left field and bat sixth.
More News
-
Braves' Mike Yastrzemski: Returning to action Sunday•
-
Braves' Mike Yastrzemski: Battling pink eye•
-
Braves' Mike Yastrzemski: Flashes power Friday•
-
Braves' Mike Yastrzemski: Goes yard to kick off spring•
-
Braves' Mike Yastrzemski: Headed to Atlanta•
-
Royals' Mike Yastrzemski: Blasts two homers in win•