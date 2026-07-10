Braves' Mike Yastrzemski: Slugs grand slam in Thursday's win

Yastrzemski went 1-for-3 with two walks, a grand slam and a second run scored in Thursday's win over the Pirates.

The veteran outfielder put the game out of reach in the top of the ninth inning when he turned on a Dennis Santana fastball and deposited it in the right-field seats. The homer was only Yastrzemski's sixth of the season in 84 contests, and his .681 OPS would be a career low, but he's showing signs of a breakout in July. Through the first nine games this month he's batting .280 (7-for-25) with a double, two long balls, six runs, nine RBI and more walks (six) than strikeouts (five).