Yastrzemski went 1-for-1 with a two-run home run and a walk in Monday's 7-3 loss to the Cubs.

Yastrzemski ended a 23-game power drought with the homer. In that span, he went 12-for-59 (.203) with two doubles and no RBI. The outfielder's poor performance lately has led to him slipping into a part-time role, though he has hit safely in three of his last four games. He's batting .231 with a .699 OPS, 10 homers, 36 RBI, 47 runs scored, 18 doubles, one triple and one stolen base over 373 plate appearances this season.