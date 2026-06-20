Braves' Mike Yastrzemski: Swats fourth homer

Yastrzemski went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Friday's win over the Brewers.

The veteran outfielder took Abner Uribe deep in the seventh inning, providing Atlanta with a needed insurance run in an eventual 3-2 victory. The long ball was Yastrzemski's first since May 21, snapping a 20-game drought, and just his fourth of the season. While working primarily in a strong-side platoon role, he's managed just a .230/.318/.353 slash line over 211 plate appearances with 19 RBI and 27 runs on the year.