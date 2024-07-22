Atlanta selected Alvarez's contract from Triple-A Gwinnett on Monday.

The 21-year-old will reach the big leagues for the first time after he slashed .293/.401/.417 with seven home runs and 21 stolen bases across 334 plate appearances on the season between Gwinnett and Double-A Mississippi. Alvarez has played exclusively at shortstop and third base during his minor-league career, but his athleticism and defensive instincts should allow him to emerge as an option at second base while Ozzie Albies (wrist) is likely to be sidelined until the second half of September. Atlanta signed veteran infielder/outfielder Whit Merrifield to a one-year deal Monday and may give him the first opportunity to replace Albies as the club's everyday second baseman, though Alvarez represents a higher-upside alternative at the position.