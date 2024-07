Alvarez is expected to be called up from Triple-A Gwinnett on Monday, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.

Alvarez will join Atlanta ahead of their three-game home series with the Reds on Monday, replacing Ozzie Albies (wrist) on the major-league roster. Alvarez has produced an impressive .342/.425/.586 slash line with seven home runs, 24 RBI, 19 runs scored and five stolen bases over 27 games with Gwinnett.