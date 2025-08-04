Atlanta recalled Alvarez from Triple-A Gwinnett on Monday.

Alvarez will head back to the big leagues after third baseman Austin Riley was placed on the 10-day injured list for the second time in just over three weeks due to a strained lower abdominal muscle. During Riley's first stint on the IL, Alvarez quickly settled in as Atlanta's everyday third baseman and impressed defensively, but he slashed just .200/.250/.233 with a 1:9 BB:K, two runs and no RBI in eight games before being optioned to Gwinnett on July 25. Alvarez should settle back in as the team's primary option at the hot corner while Riley is out, but fantasy expectations for the 22-year-old, given his poor production at the plate in his previous stint in the majors.