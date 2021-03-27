site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Braves' Nate Jones: Contract selected by Atlanta
Mar 27, 2021
Jones' contract was selected by Atlanta on Saturday.
Jones was expected to make Atlanta's Opening Day roster after tossing 6.1 scoreless innings this spring, and he was officially added to the 40-man roster Saturday. He should begin the season as a middle reliever.
