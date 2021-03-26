site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Braves' Nate Jones: Set to make Opening Day roster
RotoWire Staff
Jones is expected to make Atlanta's Opening Day roster, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.
The 35-year-old joined the Braves on a minor-league deal in February performed well in spring training with 6.1 scoreless frames. Jones should open the season in middle relief for Atlanta.
