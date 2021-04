Jones came on to get the final out of the sixth inning during the second game of Sunday's doubleheader against the Diamondbacks.

With Atlanta in a 7-0 hole and Arizona threatening to tack on more runs, Jones got Asdrubal Cabrera to pop out. The veteran right-hander has a 2.35 ERA through 7.2 innings this season, but his 1.43 WHIP and 6:6 K:BB suggest he's been very lucky, and his current low-leverage role limits his fantasy value.