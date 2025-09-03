Allen is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Cubs.

As anticipated, Atlanta's waiver pickup of Ha-Seong Kim earlier in the week has resulted in Allen losing hold of his everyday role at shortstop. Kim will occupy the position for the second game in a row and will likely get an extended evaluation in September, leaving Allen to settle for limited playing time in a utility role. Allen offers strong defense at shortstop, but with a measly .534 OPS over 405 plate appearances on the season, he hasn't hit well enough to profile as a viable everyday player.