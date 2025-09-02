Allen went 1-for-4 in Monday's extra-inning loss to the Cubs, and over his last 13 games he's batting just .111 (3-for-27) with a 0:10 BB:K.

The 26-year-old offers a good glove at shortstop, but Allen has never figured out how to hit big-league pitching and has a .534 OPS through 405 plate appearances this season, and a .536 OPS for his career. Atlanta claimed Ha-Seong Kim (back) off waivers from the Rays on Monday, and he's expected to take over as the team's starting shortstop once he's activated from the IL, which could happen as soon as Tuesday. Allen will likely be relegated to a late-inning defensive role after Kim joins the active roster.