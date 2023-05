Anderson (3-0) picked up the win Thursday over the Phillies, striking out two in a perfect eighth inning.

The right-hander fanned J.T. Realmuto and Alec Bohm before Atlanta broke open a 5-5 tie in the bottom of the eighth. Anderson has been able to stay healthy this season and has held down a high-leverage role, posting eight holds and a save over 21 appearances in addition to his three wins while sporting a 3.63 ERA, 0.85 WHIP and 27:3 K:BB.