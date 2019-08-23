Braves' Nick Markakis: Ahead of schedule in recovery

Manager Brian Snitker said Friday that Markakis is ahead of schedule in his recovery from a broken wrist, Gabe Burns of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Further details regarding Markakis' status were not disclosed, but this report would seem to indicate he will be able to return to action in mid-September as anticipated, and possibly earlier than he would have otherwise. With fellow outfielder Ender Inciarte (hamstring) also sidelined, expect the duo of Matt Joyce and Charlie Culberson to continue platooning in right field for now.