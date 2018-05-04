Braves' Nick Markakis: Another big day Thursday
Markakis went 3-for-4 with a two-run homer, a double and a walk in Thursday's win over the Mets.
Markakis scored an additional two runs and added another RBI to go with his two-run shot in the fifth inning that helped chase Mets starter Jason Vargas. The 34-year-old pushed his hitting streak to 10 games -- five of which have been multi-hit efforts -- with Thursday's performance, and he's now hitting an impressive .336/.429/.529 with five homers and 23 RBI through 30 games this season.
More News
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Jacob deGrom and Johnny Cueto are both looking at questionable diagnoses and vague timetables....
-
Bullpen Report: A Hader-Jeffress split
Nearly one-third of the league is experiencing closer turmoil right now. Our Scott White attempts...
-
Waivers: Romero's arrow pointing up
It's a great week for pitching prospects. Mike Soroka sparkled before Fernando Romero and Sean...
-
Analyzing your trades
Ozzie Albies for Brian Dozier? That interesting swap is only one that Chris Towers grades for...
-
H2H top-200 trade chart
Our Scott White gives his top-200 for the rest of the season in H2H points leagues.
-
Podcast: Underrated outfielders
We’re reacting to Mike Soroka’s MLB debut, bullpen changes and impressive performances from...