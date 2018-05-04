Braves' Nick Markakis: Another big day Thursday

Markakis went 3-for-4 with a two-run homer, a double and a walk in Thursday's win over the Mets.

Markakis scored an additional two runs and added another RBI to go with his two-run shot in the fifth inning that helped chase Mets starter Jason Vargas. The 34-year-old pushed his hitting streak to 10 games -- five of which have been multi-hit efforts -- with Thursday's performance, and he's now hitting an impressive .336/.429/.529 with five homers and 23 RBI through 30 games this season.