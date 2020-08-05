The Braves reinstated Markakis (personal) from the restricted list Wednesday.
After informing the Braves on July 6 that he intended to opt out of the 2020 season, Markakis reversed course just over three weeks later and reported to the team's alternate training site to resume workouts. Now that Markakis has had the past week to ramp up, the Braves will add him back to the active roster, giving the team another left-handed bat in the outfield. Markakis could fill more of a part-time role in 2020 than he has in seasons past, but he should still garner enough playing time to have some utility in NL-only and deeper mixed leagues.