Braves' Nick Markakis: Big night against Cards

Markakis went 2-for-4 with a walk, a double, two runs scored and two RBI in Thursday's rout of the Cardinals.

The veteran outfielder continues to thrive in Atlanta. Markakis is now slashing .299/.393/.461 through 44 games with four homers, 25 RBI and 28 runs, and while he isn't matching his pace from last year's explosive first half, his performance has been remarkably similar to his overall numbers from 2018.