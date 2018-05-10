Braves' Nick Markakis: Blasts seventh homer Wednesday

Markakis went 2-for-4 with a home run, two runs scored and three RBI in Wednesday's win over the Rays.

The 34-year-old now has seven homers through 35 games after managing only eight long balls in all of 2017. Markakis is as locked in as any hitter in the league right now -- his .338/.419/.554 slash line isn't a product of an elevated BABIP, but rather a career-high 91 percent contact rate that's 10 points above his mark from last year -- and while pitchers will eventually adjust and he will cool down, he seems headed firmly for his first 20-plus home run campaign in a decade.