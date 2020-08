Markakis went 3-for-5 with a two-RBI double, a run scored and a walk in Sunday's 12-10 win over the Phillies.

Markakis gave the Braves an 8-0 lead in the second inning with his double, and he came around to score on Austin Riley's homer. Through 17 games this season, Markakis is batting .340 with a homer, nine RBI, seven runs scored and nine doubles.