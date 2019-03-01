Braves' Nick Markakis: Collects hit in spring debut
Markakis went 1-for-2 as the DH in Thursday's Grapefruit League game against the Tigers.
Seeing his first game action of the spring, Markakis hit fifth -- a spot he could see frequently during the regular season as well with Ronald Acuna, Ender Inciarte, Josh Donaldson and Freddie Freeman likely occupying the top four spots in the order. That's a lot of on-base potential ahead of the 35-year-old, so while last year's 93 RBI might seem like an outlier -- it was his highest total since 2009 -- don't be surprised if Markakis is productive once again at a bargain price in fantasy drafts.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Post-hype sleepers
The hype is gone for these players but the potential is still there, says Heath Cummings.
-
Harper makes Phils a juggernaut
Bryce Harper finally found a new home, and it was a best-case scenario for Fantasy players....
-
2019 Fantasy Baseball sleepers, rankings
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
2019 Fantasy Baseball breakouts, picks
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Spring: Brinson, Sisco won't go quietly
Lewis Brinson, Chance Sisco and Julio Urias fight for jobs while Nick Senzel may have already...
-
2019 Top-100 Prospects
You know Vladimir Guerrero and Eloy Jimenez. Here are 98 more prospects to brush up on.