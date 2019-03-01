Braves' Nick Markakis: Collects hit in spring debut

Markakis went 1-for-2 as the DH in Thursday's Grapefruit League game against the Tigers.

Seeing his first game action of the spring, Markakis hit fifth -- a spot he could see frequently during the regular season as well with Ronald Acuna, Ender Inciarte, Josh Donaldson and Freddie Freeman likely occupying the top four spots in the order. That's a lot of on-base potential ahead of the 35-year-old, so while last year's 93 RBI might seem like an outlier -- it was his highest total since 2009 -- don't be surprised if Markakis is productive once again at a bargain price in fantasy drafts.