Braves' Nick Markakis: Continues strong start with homer

Markakis went 3-for-4 with a solo home run and three RBI in the Braves' 10-4 defeat to the Reds on Monday.

The veteran outfielder has been turning back the clock to start the season and is now sporting a solid .301/.385/.458 slash line with three home runs through 83 at-bats. Markakis hasn't had an OPS over .800 since his age-28 season of 2012, so his current mark of .843 might not stay there all season. He's always hit for solid average and been a good on-base percentage guy, however, and he's also been providing solid counting stats in a hot-hitting Braves lineup.