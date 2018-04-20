Braves' Nick Markakis: Continues to produce
Markakis went 2-for-4 with two runs scored and two RBI in Thursday's 12-4 win over the Mets.
The Braves' bats have been electric this season, and the trend continued Thursday. Though the outfield seems suddenly crowded -- and this is with Ronald Acuna still at Triple-A -- Markakis is giving no reason for complaint, as he is slashing .292/.373/.417 across 72 at-bats. The 34-year-old's value is increased by him hitting clean-up in a lineup that's second in the majors in average (.271) and on-base percentage (.351), meaning Markakis should be a steady source of runs and RBI for as long as he and the team continue to mash.
