Braves' Nick Markakis: Could return in September
Markakis (fractured wrist) won't require surgery and could return at some point in September, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.
Markakis was placed on the 10-day injured list Saturday after getting hit by a pitch on the wrist in Friday's game. While it's good to hear he could return this season, the best-case scenario of a return sometime in the season's final month makes him a drop candidate in many fantasy formats. Austin Riley and Ender Inciarte figure to see a slight bump in playing time, but Adam Duvall, who was promoted in a corresponding move, could also get starts, particularly against left-handed pitching.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy trade chart: Acuna Jr. up
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Week 19 Fantasy baseball rankings
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Week 19 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Hot-hand pitchers like Reynaldo Lopez and Brad Keller are in line for two starts at the right...
-
Week 19 Preview: Top 10 sleeper hitters
The upcoming trade deadline makes for a chaotic Week 19, and the crop of sleeper hitters is...
-
Waivers, winners, losers: Gallo hurt
Who can you find to replace Joey Gallo's power production? Do the Dodgers have a new catcher?...
-
Replacing Rays ace Blake Snell
Blake Snell's season might be over, at least in Fantasy. Here are some options for those attempting...