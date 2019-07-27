Braves' Nick Markakis: Could return in September

Markakis (fractured wrist) won't require surgery and could return at some point in September, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.

Markakis was placed on the 10-day injured list Saturday after getting hit by a pitch on the wrist in Friday's game. While it's good to hear he could return this season, the best-case scenario of a return sometime in the season's final month makes him a drop candidate in many fantasy formats. Austin Riley and Ender Inciarte figure to see a slight bump in playing time, but Adam Duvall, who was promoted in a corresponding move, could also get starts, particularly against left-handed pitching.