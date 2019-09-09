Braves' Nick Markakis: Could return over weekend

Markakis (wrist) is scheduled to take live batting practice Wednesday, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.

If everything goes off without a hitch during Wednesday's live bullpen session -- his first since suffering a fractured wrist near the end of July -- Markakis could be cleared to rejoin the Braves ahead of Friday's series opener against the Nationals. Prior to landing on the shelf, the veteran outfielder compiled a .284/.358/.429 slash line with nine home runs and 55 RBI in 104 games.

