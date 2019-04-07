Braves' Nick Markakis: Day off Sunday

Markakis is out of the lineup for Sunday's series finale against the Marlins, 680 The Fan Atlanta reports.

Markakis started the first eight games of the season in right field and has a .273/.314/.364 slash line with six RBI in 35 plate appearances. Johan Camargo will bat fifth and start in right field in his absence.

More News
Our Latest Stories