Markakis is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Yankees.

Markakis started against five straight righties after re-entering the lineup last week, but he'll sit against lefty Jordan Montgomery here. It may take more than just one game to determine whether or not he's truly limited to a platoon role, however. Marcell Ozuna moves to right field for the first time in his absence, with Travis d'Arnaud resting his legs as the designated hitter.