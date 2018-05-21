Braves' Nick Markakis: Drive in two
Markakis went 2-for-5 with two RBI and one run scored in Sunday's 10-9 win over the Marlins.
Markakis came through with a clutch RBI single in the bottom of the ninth to cut Miami's lead to two before Dansby Swanson ended the game on a walkoff base knock. The 34-year-old right fielder continues to stay hot, as he's slashing .343/.412/.519 with seven home runs and 32 RBI in 45 games. He figures to keep it rolling at the plate as the Braves travel to Philadelphia for a three-game series.
