Braves' Nick Markakis: Drives in two
Markakis went 4-for-5 with a double and two RBI on Thursday against the Diamondbacks.
Markakis drove in his 86th and 87th runs of the season, pacing him towards his highest total since the 2009 campaign. He also recorded his 40th double of the year in the seventh inning, the first time he has broken that threshold since 2010. While Markakis' performance has fallen off in the second-half of the season, he has recorded at least one hit in seven of his past 10 games.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
So is Ohtani's 2019 value shot?
So it looks like Shohei Ohtani will have Tommy John surgery ... when he's good and ready, anyway....
-
Waivers: Help from Mejia, Robles?
A couple of high-profile call-ups have Fantasy owners seeking answers, but Scott White says...
-
Waivers: Roster expansion reveals stars
The season might be winding down, but with rosters expanding, there's plenty of new faces for...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 24
Some younger players are poised to make an impact in the first week of September. Scott White...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 24
A holiday on Monday means a busy week of baseball action, but September call-ups limit the...
-
Ranking the top 25 DL stashes
With the DL becoming less relevant by the day, Scott White wonders how likely certain players...