Braves' Nick Markakis: Drives in two

Markakis went 4-for-5 with a double and two RBI on Thursday against the Diamondbacks.

Markakis drove in his 86th and 87th runs of the season, pacing him towards his highest total since the 2009 campaign. He also recorded his 40th double of the year in the seventh inning, the first time he has broken that threshold since 2010. While Markakis' performance has fallen off in the second-half of the season, he has recorded at least one hit in seven of his past 10 games.