Braves' Nick Markakis: Drives in two in blowout

Markakis went 2-for-4 with two RBI and a run scored Sunday in the Braves' 15-1 triumph over the Phillies.

Markakis was one of seven Braves to finish with multiple hits in the blowout victory, a welcome sight after he was stuck in an 3-for-18 skid over his previous five games. The veteran isn't a premium power source, but his favorable placement in a stellar Atlanta lineup should continue to yield plenty of RBI opportunities.