The Braves are expected to activate Markakis from the COVID-19 injured list ahead of their two-game set with the Yankees that begins Tuesday, Buster Olney of ESPN reports.

Markakis was placed on the IL last week after informing that he may have been in contact with someone who was exposed to the coronavirus, but the outfielder is never believed to have tested positive for COVID-19. Assuming he clears all health-related protocols, Markakis should step back into a near-everyday role in the Atlanta outfield. Before being shut down, Markakis was slashing .353/.421/.618 with seven extra-base hits (six doubles, one home run) in 38 plate appearances.