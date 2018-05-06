Braves' Nick Markakis: Extends hitting streak to 12 games

Markakis went 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI in Saturday's 11-2 loss to the Giants.

The Braves only managed seven hits on the day, but the red-hot Markakis wasn't to be denied. He's now hit safely in 12 straight games and racked up multiple hits in five straight, boosting his slash line on the season to a staggering .354/.439/.567. The last time he had an OPS over .746 was in 2012, however, so the 34-year-old will fall back to earth eventually.