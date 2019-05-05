Braves' Nick Markakis: Goes 2-for-2 with homer

Markakis went 2-for-2 with a solo home run in a 3-1 victory against the Marlins on Sunday.

This was his first homer since April 14. Markakis only has three bombs this year, but he's still managed to record 21 RBI and 22 runs thanks in large part to a .333 average. He's also walked more than he's struck out, giving him a .430 on-base percentage and .925 OPS.