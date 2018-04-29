Braves' Nick Markakis: Goes deep Saturday

Markakis went 1-for-2 with three walks and a solo home run Saturday against the Phillies.

Markakis continued his surprising early season power surge, taking Nick Pivetta deep in the second inning for his fourth home run of the season. He is now slugging a shocking .485, which would nearly match his career-best mark if it were to keep up. The Braves outfield is crowded after the call up of highly-touted prospect Ronald Acuna, but Markakis has not lost at-bats to this point.