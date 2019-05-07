Braves' Nick Markakis: Goes yard again Monday

Markakis went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Monday's loss to the Dodgers.

He took Walker Buehler deep in the seventh inning for his fourth homer of the year, and second in as many days. Markakis is at it again -- after a huge first half in 2018, he's now slashing .331/.425/.512 through 35 games to begin 2019.

